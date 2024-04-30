1,465 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,274,000 after purchasing an additional 36,573 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 40,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,321. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.77.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

