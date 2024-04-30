826 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 29,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 572,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,803. The stock has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $246.28 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

