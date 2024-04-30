Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,800 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 754,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,822.7 days.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

Shares of CLPBF stock remained flat at $119.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $99.78 and a 12-month high of $145.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.71.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

About Coloplast A/S

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.