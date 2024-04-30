Intrust Bank NA Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,730,000. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 18,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,973. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $355.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

