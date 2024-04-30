Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance
HLAN stock remained flat at $89.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares.
About Heartland BancCorp
