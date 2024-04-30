Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

HLAN stock remained flat at $89.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

