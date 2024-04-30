Truist Financial Raises Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $152.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $143.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.22.

WWD stock opened at $151.07 on Tuesday. Woodward has a 12-month low of $95.60 and a 12-month high of $160.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.52.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

