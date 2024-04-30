Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOVGet Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $510.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.20 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 62.58%. On average, analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLOV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,549,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $321.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.84. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.63.

In other news, Director Anna U. Loengard purchased 137,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 538,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,353.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

