Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,476.90

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $21,476.90 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,825.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.58 or 0.00711185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00129249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00041754 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.85 or 0.00198683 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00055799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00099104 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,273,885 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

