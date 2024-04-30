Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on A shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $139.15. The company had a trading volume of 82,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average of $131.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.