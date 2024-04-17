The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.81

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 206741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

