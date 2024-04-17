Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.81 and last traded at $39.66. Approximately 202,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 896,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

A number of research firms have commented on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.19. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,054.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,431,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,484,000 after buying an additional 300,406 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1,481.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 73,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

