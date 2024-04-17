Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

DIS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,265,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,154,848. The stock has a market cap of $207.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day moving average is $98.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

