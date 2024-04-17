Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 213,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 44,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,377,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,661,082. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

