Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.680-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $352.0 million-$360.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.9 million. Kforce also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68-0.76 EPS.
Kforce Stock Down 4.3 %
KFRC traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.50. 60,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,742. Kforce has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $74.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.85.
Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $351.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.92 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 3.99%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kforce Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kforce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.33.
Get Our Latest Analysis on KFRC
Kforce Company Profile
Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kforce
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.