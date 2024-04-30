Natural Health Trends (NHTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 3.6 %

NHTC traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. 14,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,766. The firm has a market cap of $80.06 million, a P/E ratio of 134.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. Natural Health Trends has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $7.24.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently 1,600.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Stories

