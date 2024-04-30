Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.020-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.02-4.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.20. 1,234,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,792. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54. Welltower has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $98.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.26%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

