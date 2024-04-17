Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Decreases By 7.8%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HBANP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. 25,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,728. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About Huntington Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

