Wrapped Everscale Market Capitalization Hits $70.00 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 20% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and $46,173.78 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,109,340,462 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,109,299,351 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04067465 USD and is up 5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $49,015.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

