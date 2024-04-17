International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Down 16.7%

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 590,439 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 982% from the average session volume of 54,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
International Lithium Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 85.66 and a quick ratio of 54.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.
International Lithium Company Profile
International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.
