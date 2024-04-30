CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Update

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CannaGrow Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGRW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. CannaGrow has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

About CannaGrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

