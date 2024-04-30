Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $141.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.36 and a 200-day moving average of $136.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $221.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

