Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WTFCM opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96.
About Wintrust Financial
