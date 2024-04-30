FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $25.63.
About FTAI Aviation
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.