Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amcor by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 728,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 124,027 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

