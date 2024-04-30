SBA Communications Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.
SBA Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 67.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.
SBA Communications Price Performance
SBAC stock opened at $201.89 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $263.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.86.
Insider Activity at SBA Communications
In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
