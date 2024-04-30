Gresham Technologies plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gresham Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Gresham Technologies stock opened at GBX 163 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Gresham Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 164 ($2.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.17. The firm has a market cap of £136.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,433.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Gresham Technologies alerts:

About Gresham Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.