Gresham Technologies plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Gresham Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %
Gresham Technologies stock opened at GBX 163 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Gresham Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 164 ($2.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.17. The firm has a market cap of £136.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,433.33 and a beta of 0.46.
About Gresham Technologies
