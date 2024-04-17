Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Genworth Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 455,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,774. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

