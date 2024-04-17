7,592 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,602,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.15. 817,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,889. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.07. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

