Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 395,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance
Shares of Charlotte’s Web stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,915. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.
Charlotte’s Web Company Profile
