Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,225,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 1,036,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,609. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

Converge Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.0074 dividend. This is a positive change from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

