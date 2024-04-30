Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.68. 46,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 395,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyverna Therapeutics

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59.

In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

