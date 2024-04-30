Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,006,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 3,113,049 shares.The stock last traded at $6.82 and had previously closed at $6.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MLCO. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 1,819,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 1,325,878 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 247.0% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 849,949 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 77.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 411,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 179,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,914,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after buying an additional 992,813 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

