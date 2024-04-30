Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 114,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 109,009 shares.The stock last traded at $18.94 and had previously closed at $18.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Cadeler A/S Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,681,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,241,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Further Reading

