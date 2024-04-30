Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 114,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 109,009 shares.The stock last traded at $18.94 and had previously closed at $18.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CDLR
Cadeler A/S Trading Down 0.6 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,681,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,241,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cadeler A/S
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.