Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 156,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 48,956 shares.The stock last traded at $31.94 and had previously closed at $31.97.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.02.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

