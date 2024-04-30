Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,137,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 987,667 shares.The stock last traded at $7.97 and had previously closed at $8.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AIV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIV

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 88.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Irenic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 502.3% during the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 2,780,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,208 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,577,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,620.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 174,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 163,952 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,097,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 126,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Get Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.