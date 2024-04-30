First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $60 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 6.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $60,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after buying an additional 8,982,232 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after buying an additional 905,087 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,796,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,166,000 after buying an additional 214,760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,213,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,982,000 after buying an additional 172,882 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,824. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

