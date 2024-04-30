Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Gap Up to $30.36

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.36, but opened at $32.45. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 6.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a market cap of $523.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.30.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Haverty Furniture Companies
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.