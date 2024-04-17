Sfmg LLC Acquires 633 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $5.38 on Wednesday, reaching $213.78. 4,920,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,596,729. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $239.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

