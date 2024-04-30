Stephens Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $42.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBG. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.54.

Hub Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hub Group has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 109.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,345 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Hub Group by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hub Group by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,371 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

