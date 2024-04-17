Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2 %

TSM traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,218,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,559,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $725.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

