Brokerages Set Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target at $42.20

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.62 per share, with a total value of $59,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,259,796 shares in the company, valued at $37,315,157.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clearfield by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Clearfield by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,784,000 after buying an additional 456,879 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $13,025,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 1,247.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,148,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLFD opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.83 million, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

