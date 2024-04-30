Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $61.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Institutional Trading of Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,035,551 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMT opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $485.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.38%.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.