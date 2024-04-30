Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT at $4.23

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Angi has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $30,309.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 166,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 35,496 shares of company stock worth $89,540 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 26,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Angi by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

