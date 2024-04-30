Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives $39.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYRE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spyre Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.80). Equities analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.