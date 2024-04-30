Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $947.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $230.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 6.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 156.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 609,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after buying an additional 371,850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 9.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 359,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

