New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.64.

NGD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.65 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get New Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on New Gold

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 324,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 85,605 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in New Gold by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,157,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,920 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,185,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in New Gold by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,824,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 556,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.