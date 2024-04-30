New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.64.
NGD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.65 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on New Gold
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold
New Gold Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NGD opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
