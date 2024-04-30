Titan International (TWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Titan International had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $390.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.05 million. On average, analysts expect Titan International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TWI opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. Titan International has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $840.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,918 shares in the company, valued at $657,241.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

