Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $47.25 at Scotiabank

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $47.25 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

Comcast stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. Comcast has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

