Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $520.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $469.67.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $527.12 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $539.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $469.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.17%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

