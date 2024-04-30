Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Metals Acquisition stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Metals Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Metals Acquisition by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 272,727 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,970,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

